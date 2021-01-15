header image

1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre
Henry M. Newhall
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
accepting applications

The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students with plans to attend college full-time.

The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees during their first year of study. Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Promise benefits extended to their second year.

“At its core, Canyons Promise is dedicated to the academic, career and personal success of its students,” said Jasmine Ruys, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Student Services at the college. “Our team has created a community in which our Canyons Promise students can feel at home, have easy access to resources, and are never too far from help when they need it.”

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident, or AB 540-eligible student, and a first-time college student.

As a first step, students must submit summer and fall 2021 college enrollment applications. Upon completion, applicants will receive a sign-up link via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 1, 2021. Late submissions will not be considered. Students can be expected to be notified of their admittance to the program after May 1.

Aside from offering waived tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path.

It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

To that end, students accepted into the program must fulfill the program’s summer commitments, which include the completion of two Summer College Skills courses, a Promise Orientation, and a College Welcome Day.

This series of summer requirements will provide students with timely information and the relevant skills needed to transition successfully into college.

The Canyons Promise team urges interested students to sign up and complete all necessary steps early to ensure deadlines are met. For more information, visit the Canyons Promise website for full details and deadlines.
