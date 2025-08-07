COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University

College of the Canyons freshman Grace Dias has announced her commitment to the Saint Francis University softball program and will soon be joining the Red Flash.

Saint Francis is an NCAA Division I program located in Loretto, Pa. The Red Flash currently compete in the Northeast Conference.

Dias appeared in 39 games for Canyons as a freshman while batting .290 to rank sixth on the team. The outfielder out of Buchanan High School in Clovis recorded 21 RBIs and scored 14 runs with four stolen bases.

She enjoyed five games with multi-RBI efforts and recorded a seven-game hit streak from Feb. 20 to March 6, during which the Cougars compiled a 5-2 record.

Her top performance came during a three-for-four outing vs. San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 20, in which she also scored a run and drove in two more.

As a team, Canyons clinched a 12th straight postseason berth in 2025.

Dias is the second member of the Cougars’ 2025 squad to transfer to a four-year program. She follows sophomore infielder Brooke Petretti, who committed to University of La Verne earlier this summer.

