April 7
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
COC’s Dr. Daylene Meuschke Selected to Receive 2022 IRPE Award
| Thursday, Apr 7, 2022

Daylene MeuschkeDr. Daylene Meuschke, associate vice president of Institutional Research, Planning, and Institutional Effectiveness, and Student Experience Redesign at College of the Canyons, has been selected to receive the 2022 RP Group Award for IRPE Professional Leadership for her exceptional contributions to student and institutional success through community college research, planning, and institutional effectiveness efforts.

Meuschke will receive the award at the RP Conference 2022, which will be held on April 12-13 in Garden Grove, Calif. The annual RP Conference is the largest gathering of institutional research, planning, and effectiveness professionals in the California Community Colleges system.

“I am so honored to have been selected to receive the IRPE Professional Leadership Award from The RP Group,” said Meuschke. “I believe relationships matter, which is why my goal is to build bridges that help connect the dots between people and campus efforts through institutional effectiveness.”

In 2001, Meuschke joined COC to support the writing and production of a Title III grant for the college. Before becoming Associate Vice President for Institutional Research, Planning, Effectiveness and Student Experience Redesign in 2022, Meuschke served a Senior Research Analyst, Director of Institutional Research, and Dean of Institutional Research and as Associate Vice President for Institutional Research, Planning and Institutional Effectiveness (IRPIE) at COC.

“I wish to congratulate Daylene Meuschke for receiving the well-deserved 2022 RP Group Award for IRPE Professional Leadership,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Daylene’s meticulous eye for detail and dedication has been instrumental to the college’s ability to plan for the future through strategic institutional research.”

Meuschke earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Drury University in Missouri and a master’s degree in psychology at Pepperdine University. After joining COC, she furthered her studies by earning doctorate in educational psychology, with an emphasis on learning and motivation, at the University of Southern California.

While at COC, Meuschke has participated in many professional development programs, including the college’s very first class in their Leadership Education in Action Program (LEAP) in 2008, and she has also participated as both a mentee and mentor through its mentorship program.

In her current role at COC, Meuschke has co-authored hundreds of COC research reports and oversees the annual production of IRPE materials.

She also helps to lead the Institutional Effectiveness and Inclusive Excellence (IE)2 Committee at COC, which has played a key role in many of the college’s priorities including Guided Pathways, equity, student support and experience redesign, and the California Community Colleges (CCC) Chancellor’s Call to Action.

In addition, Meuschke has served on the executive team for the CCC Chancellor’s Office Institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative and as a board member and volunteer with The RP Group.

The RP Group is a membership-based organization representing IRPE professionals in California.

For more information about The RP Group, please click [here].
