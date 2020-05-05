[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
| Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Empty Terminal
Empty terminal. Photo courtesy of Canyons News.

 

By Daniela Torres, Priscillia Mugwa, Veronica Secchi, Jessie Abarques, Daniela Torres, Sarah Perez

Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education. But for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.

College of the Canyons 205 international students are facing the choice of going back home to be near their families and risking the opportunity to continue their education internationally here in America.

“Because of the pandemic 30% of the foreign students requested to go back to their home country and 70% are stuck here,” said Adam Wending, secretary for COC’s International Student Program.

The choice to go back to their country and move out of their host families home seemed easy for some and complicated for others.

“Because I heard a few cases were found in the closest hospital to my home in Santa Clarita, I’m back in Japan,” COC international student Nobu Hiko said. “I made this decision for my health.” He left on March 21, 2020 after the “Safer at Home” order was put into place.

For those students who haven’t returned home, they now face the challenge of living without their family during this difficult time.

Belgium exchange student Lara Ambusa

Belgium exchange student Lara Ambusa.

“I miss my parents so much, but we talk almost every day on the phone and as long as they are doing fine, it’s fine by me,” said Lara Ambusa, an exchange student from Belgium. “Before the spread of the virus, Ambusa’s mother traveled outside of Belgium and was unable to return. Ambusa stayed in the U.S. despite the situation, seeing no need to try to go back to Belgium without her mother.

Despite the thousands of miles between her and her family, she continues to find the bright side of her situation. “I had 6 hours straight of biology this semester and online makes it just better and easier,” Ambusa said. “Also I have more time to manage all my homework and have 9 to 10 hours of sleep which I didn’t have for a long time.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities

CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
FULL STORY...

May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators

May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
FULL STORY...

COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields

COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
FULL STORY...

COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning

COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
“I’ll show it to you on the screen,” Bernardo Feldman said as he held up a piece of paper with handwritten music notes to the computer screen on Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Every day, you can find Vanessa Ferrero-Betancourt and her 11-year-old daughter Ava Betancourt on the driveway of their Saugus home for hours at a time.
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths from the disease, with 581 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
Roughly twice as many people will die of COVID-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to death rate modeling made public Monday.
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
%d bloggers like this: