COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

SAN DIEGO – College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, May 5 with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.

Osorio put Canyons on the board early by finishing seventh in the 10,000m at a time of 39:57.03 in one of a handful of events that ran a finals heat. That time also qualified Osorio to compete at the state championships later this month.

The sophomore out of Canyon High School is also slated to run in the finals of the 5,000m next weekend.

The trip to the 2023 state meet will mark Osorio’s fourth state championship event after running the same event as a freshman in 2022, and also competing at both the 2021 and 2022 cross country state championships meets.

On the men’s side, Buck advanced to compete in the finals of both the long jump and triple jump events.

Buck, the two-time Western State Conference (WSC) champ in the event, produced a mark of 6.83m/22′ 5″ to slot into the eighth position of the preliminary flights.

Later, it was Buck at a distance of 13.52m/44′ 4.25″ to finish 11th during the prelims of the triple jump event. Buck also competed at the 2022 SoCal Championships in both the high jump and triple jump.

Full event results are included here.

The 2023 CCCAA Track & Field Championships will conclude Saturday, May 13, at San Diego Mesa College.

