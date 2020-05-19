COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women’s basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.

An NAIA Division I institution located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mt. Mercy University competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAHC).

Patron and Stoehr are both two-time All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections, having helped Canyons to a combined 30-26 overall record over the past two seasons along with a postseason appearance during their freshman campaign in 2018-19.

Last season Stoehr averaged 14.8 points per night to rank second on the squad while leading COC in three-point shooting with a mark of better than 36 percent. Against WSC, South opponents she upped her long-range percentage past 40 percent.

A graduate of Bishop Alemany High School, Stoehr also led the team in minutes and started in all 27 games for the Lady Cougars.

Patron ended the season with an average of 18.6 points per game and a field goal percentage of 48 percent to lead the team in both categories. Her scoring average was the WSC’s No. 2 mark and placed her No. 19 in the state.

She started in all 27 games for COC while ranking second on the team, and 11th in the conference, with nine rebounds each night. On the defensive end, Patron was fourth in the WSC with 1.8 blocks per night to go with 1.6 steals.

Patron, who attended Granada Hills High School, was held to single digit point totals in just three games as a sophomore. Those numbers placed her in the conversation for conference player of the year.

Canyons finished the season 2019-20 season with a 13-14 overall record and an 8-6 mark vs. conference opponents to place fourth in the WSC, South division. The Lady Cougars failed to reach the postseason for just the third time in head coach Greg Herrick’s 28 seasons at the helm.

The COC women’s basketball program has seen at least one student-athlete move on to play with a four-year program every year dating back to the 2006-07 season.

— Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information