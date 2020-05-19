[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
| Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women’s basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.

An NAIA Division I institution located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mt. Mercy University competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAHC).

Patron and Stoehr are both two-time All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections, having helped Canyons to a combined 30-26 overall record over the past two seasons along with a postseason appearance during their freshman campaign in 2018-19.

Last season Stoehr averaged 14.8 points per night to rank second on the squad while leading COC in three-point shooting with a mark of better than 36 percent. Against WSC, South opponents she upped her long-range percentage past 40 percent.

A graduate of Bishop Alemany High School, Stoehr also led the team in minutes and started in all 27 games for the Lady Cougars.

Patron ended the season with an average of 18.6 points per game and a field goal percentage of 48 percent to lead the team in both categories. Her scoring average was the WSC’s No. 2 mark and placed her No. 19 in the state.

She started in all 27 games for COC while ranking second on the team, and 11th in the conference, with nine rebounds each night. On the defensive end, Patron was fourth in the WSC with 1.8 blocks per night to go with 1.6 steals.

Patron, who attended Granada Hills High School, was held to single digit point totals in just three games as a sophomore. Those numbers placed her in the conversation for conference player of the year.

Canyons finished the season 2019-20 season with a 13-14 overall record and an 8-6 mark vs. conference opponents to place fourth in the WSC, South division. The Lady Cougars failed to reach the postseason for just the third time in head coach Greg Herrick’s 28 seasons at the helm.

The COC women’s basketball program has seen at least one student-athlete move on to play with a four-year program every year dating back to the 2006-07 season.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

— Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa

COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
FULL STORY...

COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College

COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
FULL STORY...

COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team

COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
College of the Canyons men's basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
FULL STORY...

COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State

COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University

COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library has just introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online.
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county's policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
%d bloggers like this: