COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway

Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 – Thursday, June 3.

Students and community members can choose from more than 1,700 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

Class sections include courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been almost a year since the college transitioned to providing almost all of our instruction through distance education,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “The spring 2021 schedule of classes has been created with the needs of our students in mind and with the flexibility required to succeed academically during this pandemic.”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes will be held in three different formats:

– OnlineLive: These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

– Online: These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

– InPerson: These classes require in-person instruction. Strict health protocols will be followed for safety.

Registration for the spring semester will be ongoing at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses until classes are full.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state.

The schedule also features 130 free classes offered through the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL), which includes three new acting courses.

The course “Business of Acting” (NC.THTR-060) examines acting as a business and presents approaches to becoming a working professional in the entertainment industry, including marketing materials, representation, audition/submission announcements, professionalism. The course is the first in the two-course certificate program designed to bridge academic acting training and the professional acting business. The second course, “Auditioning Skills for Actors” (NC.THTR-061) will be offered in the summer.

The other two new PPL courses are “Creative Expression Through Acting for Older Adults” (NC.OAD-008) and “Autobiographical Storytelling Through The One Person Show for Older Adults” (NC.OAD-009).

PPL classes are free, open to the public, and offered OnlineLIVE. Students may apply and enroll online [here].