Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
| Monday, Feb 14, 2022
College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.

“It is a very exciting time,” said John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic development at the college and ETI executive director. “This is the largest ETP contract that College of the Canyons has ever been awarded, which will allow us to expand our services.”

The two-year reimbursement contract will allow the college to offset the training costs charged to employers in the private and public sectors, as well as nonprofit organizations.

The goals of the program are in support of higher wage jobs, training leading to licensing and certification, and workforce training efforts for communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“Employers are currently having trouble finding qualified employees,” said Milburn. “These funds will go a long way in helping companies to upskill and retain their workforce to meet the varying needs of the business.”

Employers interested in seeking workforce training under the new ETP contract are encouraged to register for a free webinar, which will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 3.

Unique to California, ETP is a program that is geared toward job creation and job retention through training in an effort to keep California companies competitive and operating within the state.

For more information about the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute, click [here].
