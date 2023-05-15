COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant

College of the Canyons has received a $598,718 from the U.S. Department of Education to support a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) at the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Starting in October 2023, the three-year grant will allow the college to establish a CEVSS at the college’s second campus, expanding vital services and resources for veteran students.
“This grant will help us deliver the high-quality and nuanced support resources that veteran students need at the Canyon Country campus,” said Renard Thomas, director of the Veteran Resource Center at the college. “We are very excited to be able to operate a center that mirrors the services offered at the Valencia campus.”
As a single point of contact, the CEVSS will work to address the academic, financial, physical, and social needs of veteran students through a veteran student services support team and the enhancement of online services.
The project will also support a full-time program coordinator, as well as engagement activities, such as veteran cohort events and tutoring services, to help position veterans for social and academic success.
“Establishing a Veterans Resource Center at the rapidly growing Canyon Country campus will play an essential role in helping student veterans reach their academic and career goals and further enhance their ability to secure their place in an ever-developing workforce,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “In applying for and receiving this grant, the college again demonstrated its commitment to securing the resources that expand services to students.”
Since 2010, COC has successfully operated a Veterans Resource Center at its Valencia campus, offering a wide range of services such as student services advisement, academic counseling, VA benefits information, and veteran peer support.
For more information about the Veterans Resource Center at COC, please click [here].
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show Amazing Race to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission have announced a civil enforcement action against XCast Labs, Inc. for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule by assisting and facilitating illegal telemarketing campaigns.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.