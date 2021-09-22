header image

1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
| Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.

Geared toward high school and college-age students, the event will feature more than a dozen leading professionals from STEM industries, research labs and non-profit organizations who will present their career paths and provide a glimpse into the exciting green STEM work they are involved with on a daily basis.

“The Green STEM Summit is an excellent career exploration opportunity for college-bound students interested in STEM fields,” said Jason Oliver, SCEEC member and chair of the college’s architecture and interior design program. “The virtual aspect of the summit allows us to invite a more diverse pool of mentors from different industries and locations as well as reach a broader spectrum of students.”

Students will be able to explore career pathways and hear about special STEM opportunities in three different STEM topic panel discussions:

Engineering, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing
Natural & Physical Sciences
Biomimicry & Biotechnology
STEM mentor presentations will include:
Their educational background and professional experience
Current research they are working on or career/college advice
Student Q&A (fifteen minutes for each STEM topic panel)
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

Registration is required for this free event. To register, visit the SCEEC webpage.

The sponsors of the event are College of the Canyons, SCV Water, and Lockheed Martin.

SCEEC is a public-private sustainability initiative sponsored by College of the Canyons, Lockheed Martin, SCV Water, and other community stakeholders that promotes environmental literacy in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CSUN President Sets Tone of Inspiration, Challenge in Welcome Address

CSUN President Sets Tone of Inspiration, Challenge in Welcome Address
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
CSUN President Erika D. Beck last week greeted the CSUN community — and welcomed students, faculty and staff returning to a partially reopened campus — in her annual Fall Welcome Address on Sept. 10.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources

COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
FULL STORY...

COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine

COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
FULL STORY...

National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant

National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
In an effort to keep adopted pets from returning to the shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a free online resource center to help pet owners who can no longer keep their pets.
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California. 
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
A federal court handed international mining conglomerate Cemex a win last week in its decades-long battle to establish a mining operation in Soledad Canyon.    
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley held a Relay Rally at Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about its annual Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley event on Saturday, Oct. 2. 
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Officials Confirm 167th Death at Henry Mayo; 35,326 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,326 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 167.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Officials Confirm 167th Death at Henry Mayo; 35,326 Total SCV Cases
Man Surrenders After Report of Gunshot in Home
A gunshot victim was reported in Canyon Country Tuesday evening, prompting a response from both law enforcement and paramedics.
Man Surrenders After Report of Gunshot in Home
Sept. 26: Rancho Camulos to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month During ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark is hosting a series of special activities at “Last Sundays at the Landmark” with a special tribute in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month of the songs of Early California from the del Valle Family of Camulos, set for Sept. 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Rancho Camulos to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month During ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
SCV Chamber Announces New Chair of the Board
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Christian Raigosa with Kaiser Permanente to serve as the 2022 Chair of the Board of Directors.
SCV Chamber Announces New Chair of the Board
Public Input Sought on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Members of the community are invited to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of local groundwater resources by Oct. 15.
Public Input Sought on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Santa Clarita Transit Cancels Bus Routes After 17 Bus Drivers Call Out of Work
City of Santa Clarita Transit officials were forced to temporarily pause two trips on Monday after 20 employees, including bus drivers and call dispatchers, called out of work due to COVID-19-related reasons.
Santa Clarita Transit Cancels Bus Routes After 17 Bus Drivers Call Out of Work
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Hart District Teachers, Staff Express Frustration Over Ongoing Labor Negotiations
Both classified staff and teachers in the William S. Hart Union High School District voiced their displeasure with the ongoing negotiations regarding employee pay during Wednesday night’s governing board meeting, saying morale is low across the board for site staff.
Hart District Teachers, Staff Express Frustration Over Ongoing Labor Negotiations
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Prisoners of Earth,’ 11 Other Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 20 - Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Prisoners of Earth,’ 11 Other Productions
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 166th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,280
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 166 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 166th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,280
Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
WiSH Foundation Expanding College Webinar Series
WiSH hosted several very popular informational college webinars during the ’21-’22 academic year; this year they have expanded the program to meet the needs of all students considering college as an option.
WiSH Foundation Expanding College Webinar Series
Area Business Leaders Discuss Challenges, Resilience During Pandemic
Three local business leaders discussed the ways their organizations survived the COVID-19 pandemic during a panel discussion organized by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. as part of its semi-annual Economic Outlook event held Friday morning at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Area Business Leaders Discuss Challenges, Resilience During Pandemic
Community Turns Out for Annual River Rally
Hundreds of Santa Clarita residents convened on a large dirt lot behind a shopping center on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday morning to join the annual effort of cleaning up the Santa Clara River.
Community Turns Out for Annual River Rally
Forest Service Says SCV Smoke Not from Local Fire
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Monday morning to the smell and sight of smoke, but officials say the hazy air is being blown in from a fire north of the area.
Forest Service Says SCV Smoke Not from Local Fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
