COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October

College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.

Geared toward high school and college-age students, the event will feature more than a dozen leading professionals from STEM industries, research labs and non-profit organizations who will present their career paths and provide a glimpse into the exciting green STEM work they are involved with on a daily basis.

“The Green STEM Summit is an excellent career exploration opportunity for college-bound students interested in STEM fields,” said Jason Oliver, SCEEC member and chair of the college’s architecture and interior design program. “The virtual aspect of the summit allows us to invite a more diverse pool of mentors from different industries and locations as well as reach a broader spectrum of students.”

Students will be able to explore career pathways and hear about special STEM opportunities in three different STEM topic panel discussions:

Engineering, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing

Natural & Physical Sciences

Biomimicry & Biotechnology

STEM mentor presentations will include:

Their educational background and professional experience

Current research they are working on or career/college advice

Student Q&A (fifteen minutes for each STEM topic panel)

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

Registration is required for this free event. To register, visit the SCEEC webpage.

The sponsors of the event are College of the Canyons, SCV Water, and Lockheed Martin.

SCEEC is a public-private sustainability initiative sponsored by College of the Canyons, Lockheed Martin, SCV Water, and other community stakeholders that promotes environmental literacy in the Santa Clarita Valley.

