COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway

Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.

Running from Monday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Feb. 6, the robust winter session gives students an opportunity to complete needed courses in a condensed time frame. Available classes include a wide selection of general education “core” classes that all students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet course prerequisites associated with their immediate educational plans. Career-focused classes that help prepare students for the workforce will also be available.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes will be held in three different formats:

– Online – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

– OnlineLive – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

– InPerson – These classes require in-person instruction. Strict health protocols will be followed for safety.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning will be offering 40 class sections, such as GED preparation, math skills, Spanish for healthcare workers, and computing classes.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning at COC provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

COC is also gearing up for the spring semester, which will offer more than 1,700 class sections for students. Registration for spring 2020 will begin Monday, Jan. 6. The spring semester will run from Monday, Feb. 8 – Thursday, June 3, and the schedule of available classes is currently available online.

Registration for winter and spring will be ongoing at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses until classes are full.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.

Click here for more information about the School of Personal and Professional Learning.