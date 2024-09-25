Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.

Join the Santa Clarita City Council for the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Old Orchard Park, located at 25023 Avenida Rotella.

Originally developed in 1968 as part of the Valencia master plan, Old Orchard Park is one of the City’s oldest parks, serving as a beloved gathering place for families, students and residents for decades.

Situated on 5.4 acres of scenic land, this park has provided a safe and welcoming space for the community, nestled among picturesque paseos and neighborhoods, and adjacent to Old Orchard Elementary School. After years of use, the park is set to receive a significant transformation aimed at modernizing its facilities and enhancing its offerings for the future.

The planned upgrades include various improvements designed to serve the community’s needs. These include new playground equipment with shade structures, an ADA-compliant restroom building, pickleball court overlay on the existing basketball court, as well as a brand-new multisport court which offers a variety of recreational games and opportunities for friends and family.

The renovation is expected to be completed by summer of 2025. Throughout the construction process, residents are encouraged to stay informed by following the City of Santa Clarita social media pages, @CityofSantaClarita for updates on the park’s progress. For more information about the Old Orchard Park expansion, please contact Katie Knybel at kknybel@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...