‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers

Dance by nature is collaborative — there’s collaboration between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.

To showcase the artistry and beauty that comes from those collaborations, CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.”

“We have great dancers and choreographers at CSUN,” said kinesiology professor Paula Thomson, coordinator of the show. “The choreographers are graduate students, alumni and faculty members; they have a mature and sophisticated creative vision. The dancers, ranging from freshman to faculty, are all strong performers and eager to share their work. There is a lot of variety in this concert, from the lighthearted to the more serious.”

The concert will feature 12 pieces, ranging from contemporary to hip-hop. The dances reflect current global, national and personal social concerns.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. To reserve tickets, call (818) 677-2488.

For more information regarding the show, contact Thomson via email at, paula.thomson@csun.edu.

