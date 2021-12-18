header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
| Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Cold Weather Alert

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill’s below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Affected areas include:

Santa Clarita Valley – Saturday, Dec. 18, through Tuesday, Dec. 21

Antelope Valley – Saturday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Dec. 22

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

– Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

– Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

– Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

– If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times:

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter.

Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures.

Early symptoms of hypothermia include:

– shivering

– fatigue

– loss of coordination

– confusion and disorientation

Late symptoms of hypothermia include:

– no shivering

– blue skin

– dilated pupils

– slowed pulse and breathing

– loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

– Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

– If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
FULL STORY...
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
COVID-19 is not putting a halt on this year's 30th annual Jam for Jesus.A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube as well as SCVTV's platforms (Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and scvtv.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
The California Department of Transportation partnered with multiple agencies in San Bernardino County Thursday to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays.
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).  
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 19 new deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,970 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
The California Department of Public Health is hosting a week of action to strongly encourage Californians to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. 
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: