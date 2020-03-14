[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Cold Weather Alert Issued for North L.A. County
| Saturday, Mar 14, 2020

cold weather alertThe Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:

Antelope Valley – Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19

Los Angeles County Mountain areas – Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

 – Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

– Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

– Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

– If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times:

 – If you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.

– The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org/or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures. Early symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include: no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

 – Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

– If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election

Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.
L.A. County Libraries Closed Through March 31

Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
All LA County Library locations will be closed effective March 14 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, March 31.
Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases

Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for North L.A. County

Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in L.A. County mountain areas and the Antelope Valley.
Grocery Stores Cut Hours to Clean, Restock
Ralphs and Stater Bros. Markets locations are temporarily modifying their operating hours to clean and restock.
Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election
The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.
COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday
College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no classes starting Wednesday.
Henry Mayo Confirms SCV’s 2nd COVID-19 Case
The second positive test in the Santa Clarita Valley for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials Saturday morning. 
L.A. County Libraries Closed Through March 31
All LA County Library locations will be closed effective March 14 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, March 31.
Bella Vida Senior Center Switches from On-Site Lunches to Drive-Thru Meal Service
Bella Vida, the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, has implemented changes for the hundreds of high-risk visitors it services daily. 
Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
Govt. Limits Returning Americans to Certain Airports (LAX is One)
Americans returning from all restricted countries will now be required to travel through one of 13 airports.
Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic
After months of investigation and fielding of tips, COBRA detectives and CIT team deputies busted an illegal gambling operation last night.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for North L.A. County
Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in L.A. County mountain areas and the Antelope Valley.
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Plane Crash in Newhall Kills 2
Two people were killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed.
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31 due to concerns about COVID-19.
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
