header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
| Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
cold weather alert

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:

 – Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, January 1, 2023 and Monday, January 2, 2023

 – Mount Wilson – Saturday, December 31, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

 – Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

– Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

– Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

– If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times:

 – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia.  Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures.  Early symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include: no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

 – Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

– If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases

Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...

Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition

Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. 
FULL STORY...

LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up

LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Matadors Begin Big West Play Against Cal Poly
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball begins Big West action on the road to wrap up the 2022 calendar year.
Matadors Begin Big West Play Against Cal Poly
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care. 
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. 
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ on Feb. 13, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater.
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.  
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: