December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
| Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
cold weather alert

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Affected areas also include:

– Antelope Valley: Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 27

– Mount Wilson: Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 27

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

– Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

– Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

– Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

– If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times:

– The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures. Early symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include: no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

– Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

– If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Network is pleased to announce the installation of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative.
ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow
Effective tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 24, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest will decrease from “Very High” to “High.”
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations, Boosters
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,656 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CHP Reminds Drivers of 2022 Law Changes
The California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club and the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to join a 10-week social square dance class starting on Jan. 11.
CHP Reminds Community to Travel Safe This Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us and the California Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways.
Waste Management, City Offering Christmas Tree Recycling until Jan. 8
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
The city of Santa Clarita announced that SCV non-profits can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant's 2022-2023 funding cycle.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
