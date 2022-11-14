header image

1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181.
Saugus School
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
| Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Cold

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley, from Monday – Tuesday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Affected areas include:

– Lancaster in the Antelope Valley: Monday, Nov. 14 – Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (continued)

– Mount Wilson in L.A. City Mountains: Monday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

– Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

– Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

– Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

– If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times:

– The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at http://www.lahsa.org/ or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures. Early symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include: no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

– Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

– If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month.
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Renowned leaders from diverse racial and cultural sectors of the community will gather to kick off the annual United Against Hate Week on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.
