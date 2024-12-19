header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
College Board Swears in New Members
| Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
SharleneJohnson
Sharlene Johnson is sworn in by COC Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D.
 

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The members sworn in were Darlene Trevino (Trustee Area 1), incumbent Dr. Edel Alonso (Trustee Area 2), Fred Arnold (Trustee Area 3) and Sharlene Rose Johnson (Trustee Area 4).

Johnson was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2025.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as board president,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working together with my fellow board members to ensure the college remains dedicated to its mission of providing a high-quality education to students.”

The board voted to appoint Arnold to the position of vice president.

Trevino was selected to serve as clerk.

David C. Andrus, J.D. will serve as Secretary-Parliamentarian.

During the meeting, COC Interim Superintendent/President Andrus, board members, local government representatives and faculty members also recognized outgoing trustee Jerry Danielsen, who was appointed to fill Board Seat No. 4 in March 2023.

The board meeting dates for 2025 are as follows:

January 22 – Business Meeting

February 7 – Board Study Session, Trustees Onboarding #1

February 8 – Board Study Session, Trustees Onboarding #2

February 12 – Business Meeting

March 12 – Business Meeting

March 26 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

April 9 – Business Meeting

April 23 – Board Self-Evaluation

May 14 – Business Meeting

May 28 – Joint Meeting with COC Foundation

June 11 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

June 25 – CEO Evaluation

July 16 – Business Meeting

August 13 – Business Meeting

September 10 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

October 8 – Business Meeting

October 22 – Joint Meeting with ASG

November 12 – Business Meeting

December 17 – Organizational and Business Meeting

The board meets at the University Center in Room 301, unless otherwise noted. Open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed. Any changes will be noted when the meeting agenda is distributed.

Click here for more information about the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees.
Dec. 18: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting

Dec. 18: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing

Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing. 
REDCAT Announces 2025 Season

REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Last Minute Gifts at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Are you looking for some last-minute gifts that won’t break the bank? Check out the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library bookstores located inside all of the local branches.
Last Minute Gifts at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President
L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been awarded top honors from some of the most respected travel industry organizations worldwide.
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Grants are available to assist businesses and nonprofits that continue to face financial impacts of the Covod-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $3,000 or $5,000 to support their recovery efforts. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2024.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Do you have a passion for historical preservation and conservation? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for a dedicated professional to oversee the daily care of the William S. Hart Park Museum, its collections and exhibits.
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
In a match up between two Top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master's University men's basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
SCVNews.com