College NOW! Courses Added to COC Fall 2022 Schedule

College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.

College NOW! courses have zero enrollment fees and are offered in a condensed 8-week format that allows students to finish classes faster.

“College NOW! courses are a fantastic resource for high school students and community members interested in getting ahead in their coursework or simply exploring a field of study,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “We have created these courses with the needs of our students in mind, which is why they are being offered in the afternoon or evening to accommodate the schedules of high school students and working adults.”

Many of the courses meet University of California and California State University transfer requirements.

The following College NOW! classes will begin on Oct. 17:

Administration of Justice 101

Automotive Technology 110

Business 100

Communication Studies 105

Counseling 110

Early Childhood Education 101

Media Entertainment Arts 100

Philosophy 101

Psychology 101

Sociology 101

Spanish 101

Spanish 102

Many College NOW! courses will be taught in a hybrid format, offering a mix of online and in-person learning at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

In addition, students will have access to on-campus services such as the tutoring, academic advising, as well as the library.

Admissions and registration support is available for students interested in enrolling in a College NOW! course.

For more information, please visit canyons.edu/collegenow or call (661) 362-3457.

