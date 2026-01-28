header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
| Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
Water drop


College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.

VITA provides no-cost tax preparation to individuals who earned less than $68,675 in 2025, as well as persons with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Services will be available every Saturday from Feb. 7 through April 11.

Last year, VITA prepared 379 tax returns, resulting in $128,544 in state refunds and $299,131 in federal refunds returned to the community.

The clinic is staffed entirely by trained volunteers, including COC students, local certified public accountants, an enrolled agent, a CTEC-certified tax preparer, and community members.

“What separates COC from other educational institutions is our connection to the community,” said VITA Director Ali Naddafpour, who also teaches accounting at the college. “Many of our volunteers are not COC students but choose to complete our training and work with us because they want to give back. Our volunteers are truly the heart and soul of the program.”

With its experienced volunteer staff, VITA is able to handle more complex tax returns while providing students with hands-on training and practical skills.

“Anyone who is interested and willing to contribute their time as a tax preparer is welcome,” said Naddafpour. “The program is genuinely built on volunteerism.”

VITA will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in Hasley Hall, Rooms 233 and 234. The final appointment or walk-in time is 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended, as only 10 walk-in appointments are available each Saturday. Individual tax preparation sessions may take one to two hours.

To receive assistance, taxpayers must bring the following documents:

-Proof of identification for the taxpayer and, if married, their spouse (both spouses must be present)

-Social Security cards, ITIN cards, or IRS notices for all individuals listed on the return

-Birthdates for all individuals listed on the return

-All W-2, W-2G, 1099s, and 1099-R forms

-Interest and dividend statements (Form 1099)

-Last year’s tax return, if available

-Direct deposit information (bring a physical check)

The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and is designed to assist low- to moderate-income households. IRS-certified COC business accounting students work under the supervision of experienced tax professionals and IRS agents to ensure accuracy and quality review.

Parking will be free in Lot 4 on Saturday, Feb 7 during VITA’s hours of operations. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 14, free parking will be available in Lot 5.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services

College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
FULL STORY...

‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says

‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’

Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni

CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.
FULL STORY...

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2. 
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
State Senate Passes Assemblywoman Shiavo Co-Authored Bill to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
State Senate Passes Assemblywoman Shiavo Co-Authored Bill to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Valencia High Student Joins 71 SoCal High School Semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight
 The Music Center announced today that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia high, from across Southern California have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
Valencia High Student Joins 71 SoCal High School Semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
<strong>1850</strong> - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/manly_leavingdeathvalley.jpg" alt="Leaving Death Valley" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
Lady Mustangs Trounce BenU for Fifth Straight Win
The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team got its fifth GSAC win in as many tries on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 67-53 win over Benedictine Mesa in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Trounce BenU for Fifth Straight Win
Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night's (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
Canyons Wins Second Straight 54-52 Over Santa Monica
For the second time in as many games College of the Canyons sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored in the final seconds to secure a conference victory for the women's basketball team, this time pushing the Cougars past Santa Monica College 54-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 24.
Canyons Wins Second Straight 54-52 Over Santa Monica
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
<strong>1970 - </strong>Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/aa5003t.jpg" alt="Adrian Adams" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
Salsa on One presents its Salsa Social, 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Margaritas Mexican Grill.
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
SCVNews.com