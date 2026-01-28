College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services

College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.

VITA provides no-cost tax preparation to individuals who earned less than $68,675 in 2025, as well as persons with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Services will be available every Saturday from Feb. 7 through April 11.

Last year, VITA prepared 379 tax returns, resulting in $128,544 in state refunds and $299,131 in federal refunds returned to the community.

The clinic is staffed entirely by trained volunteers, including COC students, local certified public accountants, an enrolled agent, a CTEC-certified tax preparer, and community members.

“What separates COC from other educational institutions is our connection to the community,” said VITA Director Ali Naddafpour, who also teaches accounting at the college. “Many of our volunteers are not COC students but choose to complete our training and work with us because they want to give back. Our volunteers are truly the heart and soul of the program.”

With its experienced volunteer staff, VITA is able to handle more complex tax returns while providing students with hands-on training and practical skills.

“Anyone who is interested and willing to contribute their time as a tax preparer is welcome,” said Naddafpour. “The program is genuinely built on volunteerism.”

VITA will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in Hasley Hall, Rooms 233 and 234. The final appointment or walk-in time is 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended, as only 10 walk-in appointments are available each Saturday. Individual tax preparation sessions may take one to two hours.

To receive assistance, taxpayers must bring the following documents:

-Proof of identification for the taxpayer and, if married, their spouse (both spouses must be present)

-Social Security cards, ITIN cards, or IRS notices for all individuals listed on the return

-Birthdates for all individuals listed on the return

-All W-2, W-2G, 1099s, and 1099-R forms

-Interest and dividend statements (Form 1099)

-Last year’s tax return, if available

-Direct deposit information (bring a physical check)

The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and is designed to assist low- to moderate-income households. IRS-certified COC business accounting students work under the supervision of experienced tax professionals and IRS agents to ensure accuracy and quality review.

Parking will be free in Lot 4 on Saturday, Feb 7 during VITA’s hours of operations. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 14, free parking will be available in Lot 5.

