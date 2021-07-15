College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

By College of the Canyons

This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.

In preparation for the college’s expansion of on-campus instruction and activities, the Santa Clarita Community College District has allocated over $500,000 of its Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund package for the 2021-22 academic year to fund student jobs at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

“We are very excited to provide a wide variety of paid employment opportunities for our students,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “After having spent more than a year in varying degrees of social isolation, students can create a personal connection to the campus while also gaining valuable hands-on experience and skills.”

Student employment opportunities will be available in a variety of departments, including Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Information Technology, Instruction, Public Information and International Students. Positions include job developers, in-class tutors, instructional aides, and Zoom facilitators.

“Working on campus is extremely convenient for students,” said Yasser Issa, director of the college’s volunteer bureau and student employment. “By eliminating the need to commute, students can focus on their studies and also make valuable networking connections with experienced COC employees.”

To qualify for on-campus employment, students must be enrolled in six units of credit classes and have a 2.0 GPA or be enrolled in a noncredit program.

Passed by Congress in March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allotted $2.2 trillion to provide economic aid to Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those funds, approximately $14 billion was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

For more information ,please visit the student employment webpage.

