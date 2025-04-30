College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer

The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.

Copeland will work closely with Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D., the Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors to coordinate and lead the college’s ongoing fundraising endeavors, identify potential donors and develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community leaders.

“I wish to congratulate Monica Lee and welcome her to the College of the Canyons family,” said Andrus. “She will play an essential role as the Foundation’s Chief Development Officer by providing greater access and increased opportunities for our students.”

Copeland brings 25 years of experience in business management, marketing communications, and fund development having secured over $280 million in philanthropic revenue and $1.3 billion in private equity investment.

“I am extremely delighted to help guide the College of the Canyons Foundation to increased volunteer investment and engagement,” said Copeland. “The students at College of the Canons deserve every opportunity to reach their higher education destination. This includes funding for tuition, support services, and quality programs.”

Before joining the College of the Canyons Foundation, Copeland served as the Chief Philanthropy Officer for Children’s Bureau, the Chief Development Officer for Cerritos College Foundation, and Chief Marketing Office of Stone Ally. She also owned and operated MLC & Company where she led fundraising initiatives for KidSave International, the Pasadena POPS Orchestra, and Agape International.

“We are very excited to have Monica Lee join our team,” said COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann. “She brings a wealth of experience and new ideas that we believe will bring growth to the Foundation, allowing us to serve more students and help the College to continue providing the excellent education that we are known for. We are looking forward to what is next for the Foundation!”

While Copeland served at the Cerritos College Foundation, she secured the first-ever endowed chair at a California community college. Thanks to the $1 million gift from donors Drs. Jasvant and Meera Modi and Harshad and Raksha Shah, the endowment will further thought leadership on nonviolence, the environment, historical contributions, spirituality, meditation, food, and culture. This was one of many lead gifts secured for Cerritos College’s Finish Great Campaign, a comprehensive campaign that raised $10 million for student scholarships and college programs.

Copeland also has extensive marketing experience. She served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Stone Ally, LLC, Vice President of Communications for Clarke Financial Group, and Senior Marketing Director for Transamerica Life Insurance and Retirement Services.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Monica Lee to the COC Foundation as our Chief Development Officer,” said Gary Horton, chair of the college’s Foundation Board of Directors. “Her expansive professional fundraising expertise will be instrumental in dynamically increasing our fundraising efficiency and impact. The Foundation Board looks forward to working with Monica as she empowers Foundation efforts in supporting the mission of COC and its students.”

Copeland earned a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Vermont College and a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and is committed to continuous learning and is currently completing a Women in Governance course at the UCLA Anderson the School of Management.

An active community member, Copeland is a former president and director of the Foothills Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma and is a passionate advocate to causes related to the adoption of older children, breast cancer prevention, and clean environmental policies.

A proud mother of two, she enjoys cooking, poetry, playing the piano, hiking, canoeing, SCUBA diving, and horseback riding in her free time.

