Today in
S.C.V. History
April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
| Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025

The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.

Copeland will work closely with Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D., the Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors to coordinate and lead the college’s ongoing fundraising endeavors, identify potential donors and develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community leaders.

“I wish to congratulate Monica Lee and welcome her to the College of the Canyons family,” said Andrus. “She will play an essential role as the Foundation’s Chief Development Officer by providing greater access and increased opportunities for our students.”

Copeland brings 25 years of experience in business management, marketing communications, and fund development having secured over $280 million in philanthropic revenue and $1.3 billion in private equity investment.

“I am extremely delighted to help guide the College of the Canyons Foundation to increased volunteer investment and engagement,” said Copeland. “The students at College of the Canons deserve every opportunity to reach their higher education destination. This includes funding for tuition, support services, and quality programs.”

Before joining the College of the Canyons Foundation, Copeland served as the Chief Philanthropy Officer for Children’s Bureau, the Chief Development Officer for Cerritos College Foundation, and Chief Marketing Office of Stone Ally. She also owned and operated MLC & Company where she led fundraising initiatives for KidSave International, the Pasadena POPS Orchestra, and Agape International.

“We are very excited to have Monica Lee join our team,” said COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann. “She brings a wealth of experience and new ideas that we believe will bring growth to the Foundation, allowing us to serve more students and help the College to continue providing the excellent education that we are known for. We are looking forward to what is next for the Foundation!”

While Copeland served at the Cerritos College Foundation, she secured the first-ever endowed chair at a California community college. Thanks to the $1 million gift from donors Drs. Jasvant and Meera Modi and Harshad and Raksha Shah, the endowment will further thought leadership on nonviolence, the environment, historical contributions, spirituality, meditation, food, and culture. This was one of many lead gifts secured for Cerritos College’s Finish Great Campaign, a comprehensive campaign that raised $10 million for student scholarships and college programs.

Copeland also has extensive marketing experience. She served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Stone Ally, LLC, Vice President of Communications for Clarke Financial Group, and Senior Marketing Director for Transamerica Life Insurance and Retirement Services.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Monica Lee to the COC Foundation as our Chief Development Officer,” said Gary Horton, chair of the college’s Foundation Board of Directors. “Her expansive professional fundraising expertise will be instrumental in dynamically increasing our fundraising efficiency and impact. The Foundation Board looks forward to working with Monica as she empowers Foundation efforts in supporting the mission of COC and its students.”

Copeland earned a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Vermont College and a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and is committed to continuous learning and is currently completing a Women in Governance course at the UCLA Anderson the School of Management.

An active community member, Copeland is a former president and director of the Foothills Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma and is a passionate advocate to causes related to the adoption of older children, breast cancer prevention, and clean environmental policies.

A proud mother of two, she enjoys cooking, poetry, playing the piano, hiking, canoeing, SCUBA diving, and horseback riding in her free time.
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project

CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
FULL STORY...

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has celebrated its centennial with the announcement of the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows. Joining the foundation’s 100th class of 198 “distinguished individuals” working across 53 disciplines are California Institute of the Arts alumni and faculty.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
College of the Canyons Men's Golf claimed its 14th straight Western State Conference Championship at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus also winning the conference's individual championship and three Cougars earning All-WSC accolades.
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
The LEAP Children's Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
Los Angeles County’s first responders have released"Resilience," a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians not to respond to texts that appear to be from the DMV asking them to pay for outstanding tolls. The DMV wants customers to know that it will never reach out by text to ask for payment or personal information.
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
