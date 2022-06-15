College of the Canyons Fall Semester Registration Now Open

The College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester will offer more than 1,840 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

Running from Aug. 22 to Dec. 10, the fall 2022 semester will mainly offer the class sections that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more new and returning students back to our campuses while expanding the number of in-person, on-campus classes,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “The class schedule features in-person, online, onlineLIVE, and combinations of these modalities so that students continue to have the flexibility to reach their academic goals.”

More than 150 sections of noncredit classes will also be offered during the summer through the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL), which provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include baking fundamentals, culinary safety and sanitation, preparing for the workplace, organizational leadership, emerging leaders, as well as how trauma impacts children and youth.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the wesbite.

In addition, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Fall 2022 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges remain at $46 per unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Students no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test to be on-campus for work, instruction, or utilizing on-campus services.

All employees, students and visitors must wear face masks in instructional and student services areas. Face masks are highly recommended, but not required, in other indoor locations on campus.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Registration is ongoing until classes are filled.

To view the complete schedule of classes, please click here.

