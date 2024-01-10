COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 32nd annual Silver Spur Celebration will take place at Westlake Village Inn on Saturday, April 13.

“I am so excited and enthusiastic about congratulating Steve Corn for being selected as this year’s Silver Spur recipient,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “His undeniable commitment to the college and the success of our students is worthy of this prestigious recognition. His passion, care for others, heartfelt belief in the value of education and his selfless service sets a standard to strive for.”

Corn joined Newhall Escrow Company in 1990 after a successful career with Siemens as western regional telecommunications manager.

Since becoming CEO of Newhall Escrow in 2004, he has grown the family-owned company into one of the premier escrow companies servicing the Northern Los Angeles County areas of the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope Valleys.

An active community member, Corn has served two terms as president of the COC Foundation Board of Directors and as chair of the College Promise (formerly known as First-Year Promise) campaign. Corn was also a member of capital fundraising campaigns to build the college’s culinary arts center and develop a wine studies program.

“Being honored with the Silver Spur Award by College of the Canyons Foundation is a highlight of my professional career,” said Corn. “Being in the company of the past honorees is truly humbling. Working to provide access to higher education for all and doing my part to make Santa Clarita a great place to live, work and receive a world-class education is very fulfilling and I’ve made some amazing friendships along the way.”

Corn has been a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club since 1991 and has served in the capacities of secretary, club service chair and as the 2013-2014 president, earning the Distinguished Club Award, the highest honor a club can achieve in a district of over 40 active clubs. In Rotary, Corn holds the distinction of being a Paul Harris Fellow.

In addition, Corn has served on the boards of Campus after Dark, Single Mothers Outreach, and as President of the Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association.

He is currently an affiliate member of the Southland Association of Realtors, Escrow Institute of California, and California Escrow Association.

Corn credits his 17-year-long membership with Vistage International with providing him the guidance and tools needed to be a better leader in making better decisions and creating better results.

A resident of Valencia, Corn enjoys spending time with his wife of 30 years, Carla, daughter Chelsea, son-in-law Mike, parents Linda and Ron, as well as his granddaughter Charlotte. He is looking forward to the arrival of his second grandchild, Jackson.

In his free time, he also enjoys RV trips, fishing, cooking, BBQ competitions, wine, and travel.

The Silver Spur Award is the Foundation’s highest honor, and it is given annually in recognition of the honoree’s commitment and service to the college and the wider community.

The 2024 Silver Spur festivities begin at 6 p.m., with guests able to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing. The evening will also feature a live auction and personal video tribute created for Steve Corn.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg, Bruce Fortine; U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.); Jack and Doreen Shine; Jill Mellady; The Newhall Family; Remo and Ami Belli, Barry and Pati Gump, Richard and Marian Sandnes, Diana Cusumano, Myrna and Gary Condie, Harold and Jacquie Petersen, Wayne Crawford, Rita Garasi, Tom Veloz, Charlotte and Frank Kleeman, Gary Cusumano, Jay and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Lee, Lou Garasi, Michael Berger, Roberta Veloz, Dick Luechtefeld, Robert Ormsby, LaVerne Harris, John Hoskinson, Tom Dierckman, Scott and Ruth Newhall, Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian, and Cliffie Stone.

This year’s event will be chaired by COC Foundation Board Member Dawn Abasta.

For more information about the 2024 Silver Spur event or to become an event sponsor, please contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Silver Spur Celebration, please click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...