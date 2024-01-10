header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
| Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024

Steve Corn

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 32nd annual Silver Spur Celebration will take place at Westlake Village Inn on Saturday, April 13.

“I am so excited and enthusiastic about congratulating Steve Corn for being selected as this year’s Silver Spur recipient,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “His undeniable commitment to the college and the success of our students is worthy of this prestigious recognition. His passion, care for others, heartfelt belief in the value of education and his selfless service sets a standard to strive for.”

Corn joined Newhall Escrow Company in 1990 after a successful career with Siemens as western regional telecommunications manager.

Since becoming CEO of Newhall Escrow in 2004, he has grown the family-owned company into one of the premier escrow companies servicing the Northern Los Angeles County areas of the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope Valleys.

An active community member, Corn has served two terms as president of the COC Foundation Board of Directors and as chair of the College Promise (formerly known as First-Year Promise) campaign. Corn was also a member of capital fundraising campaigns to build the college’s culinary arts center and develop a wine studies program.

“Being honored with the Silver Spur Award by College of the Canyons Foundation is a highlight of my professional career,” said Corn. “Being in the company of the past honorees is truly humbling. Working to provide access to higher education for all and doing my part to make Santa Clarita a great place to live, work and receive a world-class education is very fulfilling and I’ve made some amazing friendships along the way.”

Corn has been a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club since 1991 and has served in the capacities of secretary, club service chair and as the 2013-2014 president, earning the Distinguished Club Award, the highest honor a club can achieve in a district of over 40 active clubs. In Rotary, Corn holds the distinction of being a Paul Harris Fellow.

In addition, Corn has served on the boards of Campus after Dark, Single Mothers Outreach, and as President of the Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association.

He is currently an affiliate member of the Southland Association of Realtors, Escrow Institute of California, and California Escrow Association.

Corn credits his 17-year-long membership with Vistage International with providing him the guidance and tools needed to be a better leader in making better decisions and creating better results.

A resident of Valencia, Corn enjoys spending time with his wife of 30 years, Carla, daughter Chelsea, son-in-law Mike, parents Linda and Ron, as well as his granddaughter Charlotte. He is looking forward to the arrival of his second grandchild, Jackson.

In his free time, he also enjoys RV trips, fishing, cooking, BBQ competitions, wine, and travel.

The Silver Spur Award is the Foundation’s highest honor, and it is given annually in recognition of the honoree’s commitment and service to the college and the wider community.

The 2024 Silver Spur festivities begin at 6 p.m., with guests able to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing. The evening will also feature a live auction and personal video tribute created for Steve Corn.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg, Bruce Fortine; U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.); Jack and Doreen Shine; Jill Mellady; The Newhall Family; Remo and Ami Belli, Barry and Pati Gump, Richard and Marian Sandnes, Diana Cusumano, Myrna and Gary Condie, Harold and Jacquie Petersen, Wayne Crawford, Rita Garasi, Tom Veloz, Charlotte and Frank Kleeman, Gary Cusumano, Jay and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Lee, Lou Garasi, Michael Berger, Roberta Veloz, Dick Luechtefeld, Robert Ormsby, LaVerne Harris, John Hoskinson, Tom Dierckman, Scott and Ruth Newhall, Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian, and Cliffie Stone.

This year’s event will be chaired by COC Foundation Board Member Dawn Abasta.

For more information about the 2024 Silver Spur event or to become an event sponsor, please contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Silver Spur Celebration, please click here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
FULL STORY...

COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award

COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

January 2024: This Month at TMU

January 2024: This Month at TMU
Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy

CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins

COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC Board of Trustees member.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m. 
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world. 
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
The 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now faces an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks distributions of some of the most transfused blood types have been limited to Los Angeles County area hospitals. The American Red Cross need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.
The 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Supes Proclaim January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn proclaiming January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Supes Proclaim January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Barger Clarifies Protest Protocols for Brush Clearance Inspections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger engaged L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone and officials from the county’s Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in a robust discussion to clarify facts about brush clearance notices that will be mailed out starting next week to newly identified property owners subject to inspections.
Barger Clarifies Protest Protocols for Brush Clearance Inspections
Mustangs Now 2-0 in GSAC with Road Win
Kamrin Oriol scored a career-high 28 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 102-91 win over the Vanguard Lions in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Now 2-0 in GSAC with Road Win
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library
Start the New Year off right with New Year Harmony, a program of classical music performed by Paul Stein, formally of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library
Jan. 11: First Castaic School Board Meeting of ’24
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, its first meeting of 2024.
Jan. 11: First Castaic School Board Meeting of ’24
Keeping it ‘661 Local’ at the SCAA Gallery
The Santa Clarita Artists Associations Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2024, "661 Local," from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18.
Keeping it ‘661 Local’ at the SCAA Gallery
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
This Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the “The Big I Do” wedding experience.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project
Tataviam Tribe Regains 500 Acres of Ancestral Land
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) announced Monday the donation of more than 500 acres of historic ancestral land to the Tataviam Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed by the Tribe in 2018.
Tataviam Tribe Regains 500 Acres of Ancestral Land
Tickets Still Available for Child & Family Center’s Viva Las Vegas
Child & Family Center invites you to Viva Las Vegas at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets Still Available for Child & Family Center’s Viva Las Vegas
City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Jan. 23, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
SCV Chamber Announces 2024 Leadership Team
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2024 leadership team, which will further continue the Chamber’s work of building a united business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 2024 Leadership Team
SCVNews.com
%d