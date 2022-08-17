College of the Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach

College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
Wissmath follows in the footsteps of longtime women’s basketball head coach Greg Herrick, who retired in June.
“I’m fired up,” said Wissmath, who will also continue to lead the college’s softball program. “It’s going to be a grind this season, but we will be ready for the challenge.”
Wissmath recently completed his 15th year at the helm of COC softball having led that program to seven Western State Conference championships in that span. In 2022, he won his 350th career game at the college and has posted a winning percentage better than .630 during his tenure. He is also a multi-time WSC Coach of the Year award winner.
Prior to landing at COC, he amassed more than 250 wins and six straight postseason appearances for the softball program at Butte College.
A native of Bieber, CA, Wissmath was a two-time All-American decathlete at California State University, Chico after two years at Shasta College, where he also competed in basketball and track & field.
In addition to holding a variety of high school and club level basketball coaching opportunities during his career, Wissmath has taught collegiate KPE basketball courses throughout his time at both Butte and COC.
“My coaching style is to bring a lot of energy and passion,” said Wissmath.
“We’re going to hustle, we’re going to be in shape, we’re going to play hard, have fun and continue the Cougars’ proud tradition,” he added.
Wissmath’s teams have also found success in the classroom with the softball program having previously been honored as a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Scholar Team Award recipient, and his players consistently graduating and transferring to play at the four-year level.
“We are very excited to introduce John as head coach of our women’s basketball team,” said Chad Peters, COC Athletic Director. “His combination of energy, knowledge and versatility is the perfect fit for our program, and we are looking forward to a successful season, on and off the court.”
Canyons women’s basketball completed the 2021-22 season with a 20-8 overall record and 8-4 mark vs. conference opponents to finish second in the WSC, South Division. COC then picked up a home postseason victory over Orange Coast College in the CCCAA SoCal Regionals, before losing to host Irvine Valley College the following round.
The Cougars finished the year ranked No. 12 in the state and No. 8 in Southern California according to the final statewide coaches poll.
COC is expected to return WSC, South Division Player of the Year and All-State First-Team forward Lulu Salloom, along with All-WSC First-Team point-guard Monique Febles for the 2022-23 season.
“The challenge this year will be to try and win a conference title and make it back to the postseason,” said Wissmath. “From there it’s trying to get to the state championship. Hard work and dedication will achieve success.”
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between layers of the skin for people 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection.
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
In tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives as a result of wounds suffered in a war zone while serving in the United States Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001, the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is a tribute to California’s nearly 750 fallen.
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.