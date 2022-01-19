College of the Canyons: Now is the Time to Register for Spring Semester

The College of the Canyons Spring 2022 semester begins Feb. 7, and those looking for the classes needed to upgrade their skills, or transfer to a four-year university, still have time to register.

Students and community members can choose from more than 1,900 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

Approximately half of the spring 2022 offerings will be held offered in person at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

“The spring semester was created to provide our students with a variety of options amidst a rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “Our courses continue to provide the flexibility our students need to continue working toward their academic goals without disruption.”

Class sections include courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and or meet prerequisites.

The semester’s offerings feature some of the college’s newest classes, including Law Enforcement Technology. Launched in the fall semester, the first-of-its kind program focuses on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes will be held in three different formats:

-OnlineLive – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

-Online – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

-InPerson – These classes meet in-person and strict health protocols will be followed for safety.

The schedule also features more than 221 free classes offered through the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL), which includes new courses for students interested in yoga and art.

The online course “Yoga History and Culture” (NC.YOGA 001) explores the historical tenets and basic methodological approaches to the study of yoga. This course is the first component of the 200-hour Yoga Teacher Certificate program through the Yoga Alliance.

“Fundamentals of Drawing for Commercial Artists” (NC. ART 110) introduces drawing for current or future commercial artists such as animators, character designers and storyboard artists. The course emphasizes basic techniques utilizing a variety of media and compositional and pictorial fundamentals.

“Anatomy for Commercial Artists” (NC.ART 200) provides essential training in life drawing for current or future commercial artists such as animators, character designers and storyboard artists through observational renderings of the live model.

PPL classes are free and open to the public. Students may apply and enroll online here.

Registration is ongoing and it’s not too late to register for classes before they begin Feb. 7.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state. Parking is free for students taking classes at the Valencia or Canyon Country campuses.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.

