COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The event drew more than 70 attendees, which included program alumni, faculty members and members of the paralegal advisory board.

“We are proud to celebrate two decades of our paralegal program and the incredible accomplishments of our students and alumni,” said Nicole Faudree, chair of the paralegal studies department at the college. “This milestone reflects not only the hard work and dedication of our faculty, but also the impact our graduates have made in the legal profession, making it more accessible and diverse.”

Since 2005, the program has awarded 326 associate of arts degrees and 94 certificates of achievement in paralegal studies.

The program’s alumni also reflect the college’s diverse student population. Approximately 49 percent identify as Hispanic/Latinx, 39 percent as White, six percent as African American/Black, and one percent as Native American/Native Alaskan.

Women make up a significant majority at 79 percent, while men represent 21 percent of alumni. In addition, 73 percent of graduates are between the ages of 20 and 34, with the remaining 27 percent aged 35 to 50 and older.

The event also featured alumni speakers, Claudia Aguilera-Trebilcock, Franchesca Az, Ana Paula Oliveira-Stansell, Nayri Jamgochian, Elizabeth Morton, Joshua Levine, and Angie King, who shared how the college’s paralegal program impacted their lives.

Approved by the American Bar Association, the college’s paralegal program prepares students for positions as paralegals to improve the accessibility, quality and affordability of legal services. COC offers 31 units (11 classes) in its associate degree or certificate in paralegal studies.

The program also offers a Pathway to Law School, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students whose post-secondary education begins at the community college level to increase diversity in the legal profession.

For more information about the paralegal studies program at COC, visit the program’s webpage.

