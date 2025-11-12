College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session

|
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
1966
- Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story
]
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine.
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
1908
- Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story
]
Santa Paula’s holiday tradition returns as the 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade lights up Main Street on Friday, Nov. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., one of the only nighttime parades in Ventura county with nearly 50 floats and vehicles lit up with holiday cheer.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a fundraising event at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard delivered an exceptional performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association "Keeping the Music Alive” Field Show Tournament at Oxnard High School, earning top honors.
There is an unmistakable sense of excitement building in Santa Clarita as construction for The Rink Sports Pavilion, the city’s new roller-skating facility, continues to make great progress.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., with a closed executive session starting at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising retailers to immediately stop selling and remove products that contain kratom and the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine from shelves.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting parents and caregivers about an ongoing multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in closed session. The open public session will be held at 5 p.m.
For the 31st consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received the Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.
The Saugus Union School District Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Saugus Union School District Office
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2025 campaign with a 17-10 victory over Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.
College of the Canyons women's soccer played to 3-0 win over Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Nov. 7, with the Cougars scoring a pair of second-half goals to ensure a Sophomore Night victory.
