College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session

Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.

Running Jan. 5 to Feb. 7, the accelerated session gives students an opportunity to complete key courses before the spring semester begins on Feb. 9.

This year’s winter class schedule includes a wide range of general education and career technical education classes designed to help students meet degree, certificate, or transfer goals. Courses will be available in person, online, and in hybrid formats to fit students’ needs and schedules.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will also offer more than 80 free, short-term classes throughout January and early February, which will include courses taught at local community centers.

Fitness/Wellness for Older Adults NC. OAD-100) and Sexual Assault Defense for Women (NC. HLTH-021) will be taught at the Valencia Community Center and Newhall Community Center, respectively.

Registration will remain open until classes are full or the term begins.

To view available classes and register, please visit the Winter 2026 Class Schedule.

