College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
| Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025
Water drop


Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.

Running Jan. 5 to Feb. 7, the accelerated session gives students an opportunity to complete key courses before the spring semester begins on Feb. 9.

This year’s winter class schedule includes a wide range of general education and career technical education classes designed to help students meet degree, certificate, or transfer goals. Courses will be available in person, online, and in hybrid formats to fit students’ needs and schedules.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will also offer more than 80 free, short-term classes throughout January and early February, which will include courses taught at local community centers.

Fitness/Wellness for Older Adults NC. OAD-100) and Sexual Assault Defense for Women (NC. HLTH-021) will be taught at the Valencia Community Center and Newhall Community Center, respectively.

Registration will remain open until classes are full or the term begins.

To view available classes and register, please visit the Winter 2026 Class Schedule.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine. 
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Nov. 28: 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade Honors Rey Frutos
Santa Paula’s holiday tradition returns as the 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade lights up Main Street on Friday, Nov. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., one of the only nighttime parades in Ventura county with nearly 50 floats and vehicles lit up with holiday cheer.
Nov. 28: 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade Honors Rey Frutos
Nov. 16: Food Pantry 40th Anniversary Party at Lucky Luke Brewing
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a fundraising event at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita.
Nov. 16: Food Pantry 40th Anniversary Party at Lucky Luke Brewing
Valencia High School Band, Color Guard Capture First Place
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard delivered an exceptional performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association "Keeping the Music Alive” Field Show Tournament at Oxnard High School, earning top honors.
Valencia High School Band, Color Guard Capture First Place
Ken Striplin | Wheels in Motion for Santa Clarita’s First Roller Rink
There is an unmistakable sense of excitement building in Santa Clarita as construction for The Rink Sports Pavilion, the city’s new roller-skating facility, continues to make great progress.
Ken Striplin | Wheels in Motion for Santa Clarita’s First Roller Rink
Nov. 13: Castaic School Board Meets on Castaic Elementary Modernization
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., with a closed executive session starting at 5 p.m.
Nov. 13: Castaic School Board Meets on Castaic Elementary Modernization
Public Health Urges Retailers to Remove Illegal Kratom, 7-OH Products
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising retailers to immediately stop selling and remove products that contain kratom and the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine from shelves.
Public Health Urges Retailers to Remove Illegal Kratom, 7-OH Products
Public Health Alerts Parents to Infant Botulism Outbreak Linked to Powdered Formula
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting parents and caregivers about an ongoing multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.
Public Health Alerts Parents to Infant Botulism Outbreak Linked to Powdered Formula
Nov. 12: COC Board to Meet on Superintendent/Pres. Timeline, Search Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in closed session. The open public session will be held at 5 p.m.
Nov. 12: COC Board to Meet on Superintendent/Pres. Timeline, Search Committee
City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
For the 31st consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received the Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
Nov. 13: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Facilities Update
The Saugus Union School District Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Saugus Union School District Office
Nov. 13: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Facilities Update
Canyons Closes Out Season 17-10 Over Bakersfield
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2025 campaign with a 17-10 victory over Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Canyons Closes Out Season 17-10 Over Bakersfield
Lady Cougars Complete Season Sweep Over Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons women's soccer played to 3-0 win over Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Nov. 7, with the Cougars scoring a pair of second-half goals to ensure a Sophomore Night victory.
Lady Cougars Complete Season Sweep Over Antelope Valley
