Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
| Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
Water drop


The College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program has been named the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award winner by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges.

The award was presented at the ASCCC Board of Governors meeting on Jan. 13 in Sacramento. Sponsored by the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the award was established in 1991 to honor outstanding community college programs across the state.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Dianne Avery, dean of academic innovation and continuing education at the college. “We are committed to continue promoting equity, diversity, and in providing opportunities for students who have been underserved in the past.”

The theme for the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award was “Voices of Resilience,” highlighting programs that uplift student voices and integrate lived experiences into education.

Launched in 2015, the Rising Scholars program at COC supports incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students in achieving their academic goals. The college offers on-campus programming for justice-impacted students, complementing existing programs at county jails, including Pitchess Detention Center and Century Regional Detention Facility.

Since its inception, the college’s program has served more than 7,290 justice-impacted students, with 1,249 earning noncredit certificates between 2022 and 2025.

“Our Rising Scholars program perfectly exemplifies our mission,” said Garrett Rieck, Rising Scholars faculty coordinator at COC. “Beyond academics, the program helps students develop life skills essential for a successful transition back into society, while providing a clear pathway to their educational and career goals.”

Initially offering credit courses at PDC, the college expanded to noncredit courses focused on vocational training, life skills, and transitional support for students returning to the community. Students also have on-campus access to a dedicated space through the School of Personal and Professional Learning, where they can study, meet with counselors, and connect with peers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department supports the program by awarding milestones for every 60 hours of coursework completed, which can contribute to early release. Many students also present their Life Skills course certificates during court or parole hearings, positively influencing outcomes and family reunification.

With an established partnership with LASD, COC has expanded noncredit offerings inside county jails to include vocational training, further increasing enrollment and certificate completion.

“COC is successfully helping justice-impacted individuals rebuild their lives by creating a program to meet their unique needs,” said Board President Hildegarde B. Aguinaldo in a news release. “Not only does this program provide these individuals with workforce and personal development training, but it establishes a space for students to build community. We’re proud of the work being done at COC and excited to see how this program continues to progress and grow.”

COC is part of the California Community Colleges’ Rising Scholars Network (RSN), founded in 2014 to serve nearly 20,000 justice-involved students in prisons, jails, juvenile detention centers, and on campuses statewide.

For more information about the Rising Scholars program, please click here.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.

CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026
Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.
FULL STORY...

COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open

COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
FULL STORY...

COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026

COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality

CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
The College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program has been named the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award winner by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges.
College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
New Global Adventures 2026 Events
New Global Adventures, headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, has released its 2026 calendar of events.
New Global Adventures 2026 Events
Ryan Patrick Joins NewHydrogen as Senior Chemical Engineer
NewHydrogen, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based business and the developer of ThermoLoop, has announced the appointment of Ryan Patrick as Senior Chemical Engineer.
Ryan Patrick Joins NewHydrogen as Senior Chemical Engineer
AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children.
AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.
Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise
The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.
CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
SCV Water Agency Board, USCV Joint Powers Meetings Canceled
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting and the Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority Regular Meeting, both previously scheduled for Jan. 20, have been canceled.
SCV Water Agency Board, USCV Joint Powers Meetings Canceled
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
