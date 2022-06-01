header image

1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
Water drop


The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.

This year, over $196,000 in scholarships were awarded by the COC Foundation. Some of these scholarships are funded by corporations, however, a great many are funded by individuals in the community.

On May 25th, approximately 150 people came to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center lobby with the sole purpose of connecting. Scholarship recipients and their families came to meet those individuals who personally invested in them, and scholarship donors came to hear the stories of the students they have supported. The chorus of “thank you” repeated itself over and over again.

Attendees heard from Dr. Van Hook, who talked about how each of the people in the room are superheroes in their own way. Everyone also heard from the 2022/23 ASG President Collin Shneour who described how College of the Canyons has helped him find a path toward an occupation that has deep personal meaning for him.

As the reception came to an end, the thank yous were still being heard around the room. There were tears of gratitude and lots of hugs to go around.
