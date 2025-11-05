College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project

The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.

Launched in September, the balloon’s payload included a custom bio-aerosol sampler developed by club members to collect microorganisms in the stratosphere — a region of Earth’s atmosphere where life is rarely studied.

The interdisciplinary project united students from physics, engineering, and life sciences, providing them with valuable hands-on experience in real-world scientific research. The team is already preparing additional launches to refine the sampler device and expand data collection.

“This project demonstrates what’s possible when students from different disciplines collaborate on a shared scientific goal,” said Kimberly Berthet, chapter advisor and COC instructor, whose scientific thesis inspired and informed the project. “It’s designed to be accessible, affordable, and easily reproducible so that other STEM groups can contribute to this kind of ‘crowd research.’”

As the first formal engineering club at College of the Canyons, SPES is dedicated to fostering an engaging and inclusive community for STEM learners. Through short-term, hands-on projects, members gain practical knowledge and experience while enjoying the creative process.

In addition to project-based learning, the club plans to host guest speakers and organize at least one SPS-funded field trip to offer members networking opportunities and exposure to industry professionals.

An official chapter of the Society of Physics Students (SPS), SPES is open to all students aims to introduce students to the fields of engineering and physics by fostering a dynamic community that encourages exploration and curiosity in STEM.

For more information about SPES at COC, please contact SPES@my.canyons.edu.

