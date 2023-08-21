header image

1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
Water drop


College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

In-person classes at all locations will be offered as scheduled, and online classes will also meet as scheduled. All offices will be open for regular business hours.

Students

-Since this is the first day of the fall semester, please give yourself extra time to arrive on campus, find parking, and walk to your classes.

-Plenty of parking is available on both campuses. If you need to purchase a parking permit, you can buy one here.

-Faculty and staff will be out and about Tuesday to answer any questions and point you in the right direction.

-Maps of each campus are available here: Valencia | Canyon Country
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival

Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
This week, REDCAT presents the 20th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles’ vibrant community of artists creating new performance work.
FULL STORY...

TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference

TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
Two students from The Master’s University won a research award at one of the largest undergraduate biology conferences in the country.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards

CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant

CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that. 
FULL STORY...
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project  program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advisory: Tropical Storm Warning, Preparing the SCV
You may have heard about the potential for tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding coming to the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advisory: Tropical Storm Warning, Preparing the SCV
Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary
The county of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 21 due to Hurricane Hilary. Out of an abundance of caution, all L.A. County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed.
Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary
DACC Advisory: Keep Animals Safe During the Coming Storm
As Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control urges residents to prioritize the safety and well-being of their beloved pets and livestock. Preparedness is key to ensuring the protection of animals during emergencies.
DACC Advisory: Keep Animals Safe During the Coming Storm
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a Fundamentals of Food Businesses webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
The city of Santa Clarita's Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed just three sets to defeat the University of Antelope Valley Friday, Aug. 18 in their third match of the La Sierra Tournament in Riverside.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board
