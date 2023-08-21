College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester

College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

In-person classes at all locations will be offered as scheduled, and online classes will also meet as scheduled. All offices will be open for regular business hours.

Students

-Since this is the first day of the fall semester, please give yourself extra time to arrive on campus, find parking, and walk to your classes.

-Plenty of parking is available on both campuses. If you need to purchase a parking permit, you can buy one here.

-Faculty and staff will be out and about Tuesday to answer any questions and point you in the right direction.

-Maps of each campus are available here: Valencia | Canyon Country

