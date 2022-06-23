header image

College Unveils Payment Plan Option
| Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Water drop


College of the Canyons has introduced a payment plan option for students who are unable to pay their full balance when registering for classes, at no extra charge.

With rising inflation and living costs, college officials hope the new payment option will increase accessibility to higher education for all students.

“Many students often feel deterred from enrolling in classes because they are unable to pay full tuition during the registration period,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “A payment plan option allows students the flexibility and peace of mind to pay tuition fees in smaller installments while not missing out on enrolling in high-demand classes.”

To calculate payments, students must divide their tuition and fees by the remaining months until the final tuition due date.

To avoid receiving an outstanding fee hold, all balances must be paid in full no later than the date listed on the schedule below:

-Fall 2022 – Wednesday, Sept. 21

-Winter 2023 – Wednesday, March 22

-Spring 2023 – Wednesday, March 22

-Summer 2023 – Wednesday, June 29

Installment payments may be made online and in-person.

Credit card payments can be made online. Cash or check payments can be made in person or dropped off after hours at the secured payment drop in the Student Business Office, located in Room 101 of Canyons Hall.

Enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges remain at $46 per unit, as mandated by the state of California.
