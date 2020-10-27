header image

1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
| Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020

CHPA collision involving a car and a bicyclist occurred on the westbound side of Highway 126 and the eastbound side of Main Street in Piru, just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We were getting calls of a crash involving a car and a bicycle,” said Ryan Ayers, public information officer for California Highway Patrol Moorpark office. “When our units arrived they said there was a male cyclist who was hit and received fatal injuries.”

Ayers added there was no SigAlert as a result of the collision, but the westbound lanes of Highway 126 were closed and traffic was diverted into the eastbound lanes.

“We had one lane going eastbound and another going westbound. There was minimal traffic from the incident,” Ayers said.

The bicyclist has not been identified, as officials are notifying the next of kin, Ayers said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. is proud to announce it has been awarded three Bronze Awards of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence
Supes Expected to Discuss Options for Removing Villanueva
Following recent clashes between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the board is set to vote Tuesday on a motion aimed at removing the sheriff.
Supes Expected to Discuss Options for Removing Villanueva
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House
In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House
Hart Science Teacher on Initial NASA SOFIA Flight that Verified Water on Moon
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.
Hart Science Teacher on Initial NASA SOFIA Flight that Verified Water on Moon
Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
A collision involving a car and a bicyclist occurred on the westbound side of Highway 126 and the eastbound side of Main Street in Piru, just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
LACoFD Awarded USAID Agreement to Continue International Search & Rescue Efforts
Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Program, California Task Force-2, will continue providing international urban search and rescue services as part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) disaster response efforts.
LACoFD Awarded USAID Agreement to Continue International Search & Rescue Efforts
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 136 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
brochure
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
