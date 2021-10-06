Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response

A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.
He added the emergency is an ongoing incident at Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road, and he could only report that the California Highway Patrol was on the scene. Fire responders were cleared to aid on the scene some minutes later.
Santa Clarita Valley emergency responders arrive on the scene for a traffic collision on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
This is a breaking news story and more information will be added when it becomes available.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.