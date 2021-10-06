header image

2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021
Los Angeles County
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrived on scene for a traffic collision on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.

He added the emergency is an ongoing incident at Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road, and he could only report that the California Highway Patrol was on the scene. Fire responders were cleared to aid on the scene some minutes later.

Santa Clarita Valley emergency responders arrive on the scene for a traffic collision on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added when it becomes available. 
