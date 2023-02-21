‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing.
Could you be a victim of mail theft? Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies with the Special Assignment Team conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country resulting in the arrest of a male and female found in possession of mail, access cards, narcotics and more. During the investigation, one of the deputies recognized the male to be a person of interest for a separate incident our COBRA detectives are investigating.
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
