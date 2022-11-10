Commemorative Bricks to Recognize Veterans Installed at Plaza

City of Santa Clarita staff members Stewart Williams and Jose Alvarado were recognized Wednesday, Nov. 9 with commemorative bricks honoring their service in the armed forces. The bricks were installed at Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall as part of a larger installation in advance of a Veteran’s Day Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

A brick walkway at the Plaza surrounds the ellipse and contains hundreds of engraved bricks honoring individuals who served in the military.

Williams served in the United States Air Force and Jose Alvarado served in the United States Marine Corps.

The Commemorative Brick Program at the Plaza offers engraved bricks at a cost of $100 donation for each brick.

Bricks are offered in several categories including:

— Honor Roll Bricks are reserved for military veterans killed in the line of duty, or for recipients of a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Gallantry Cross, or veterans who have otherwise been cited for bravery. These bricks

have a star engraved in the bottom right corner.

— Service Roll Bricks are reserved for any military veteran – past, present, living, or deceased.

— Community Bricks are available for organizations and individuals who wish to support military veterans, or the Veterans Historical Plaza.

Commemorative bricks are installed twice a year, once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. Orders are accepted year-round and will be processed upon receipt. Please allow 8-12 weeks for processing.

A letter acknowledging your tax-deductible donation and a certificate, signed by the mayor of Santa Clarita, commemorating the service of the honoree will be sent to the donor address on the order form.

Should you wish to receive your signed certificate by a specific date, please submit your order at least one month before and contact Samantha Wickersham, swickersham@santa-clarita.com or (661) 255-4323d, directly to discuss your needs.

We can accommodate getting documentation ready for specific dates such as anniversaries, birthdays, or holidays with enough notice.

To order a brick visit Santa Clarita Veterans.

