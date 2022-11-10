header image

November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Commemorative Bricks to Recognize Veterans Installed at Plaza
| Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Vetern Plaza bricks

City of Santa Clarita staff members Stewart Williams and Jose Alvarado were recognized Wednesday, Nov. 9 with commemorative bricks honoring their service in the armed forces. The bricks were installed at Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall as part of a larger installation in advance of a Veteran’s Day Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

A brick walkway at the Plaza surrounds the ellipse and contains hundreds of engraved bricks honoring individuals who served in the military.

Williams served in the United States Air Force and Jose Alvarado served in the United States Marine Corps.

The Commemorative Brick Program at the Plaza offers engraved bricks at a cost of $100 donation for each brick.

Bricks are offered in several categories including:

— Honor Roll Bricks are reserved for military veterans killed in the line of duty, or for recipients of a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Gallantry Cross, or veterans who have otherwise been cited for bravery. These bricks
have a star engraved in the bottom right corner.

— Service Roll Bricks are reserved for any military veteran – past, present, living, or deceased.

— Community Bricks are available for organizations and individuals who wish to support military veterans, or the Veterans Historical Plaza.

Commemorative bricks are installed twice a year, once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. Orders are accepted year-round and will be processed upon receipt. Please allow 8-12 weeks for processing.

A letter acknowledging your tax-deductible donation and a certificate, signed by the mayor of Santa Clarita, commemorating the service of the honoree will be sent to the donor address on the order form.

Should you wish to receive your signed certificate by a specific date, please submit your order at least one month before and contact Samantha Wickersham, swickersham@santa-clarita.com or (661) 255-4323d, directly to discuss your needs.

We can accommodate getting documentation ready for specific dates such as anniversaries, birthdays, or holidays with enough notice.

To order a brick visit Santa Clarita Veterans.

Nov. 19: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event

Nov. 19: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Red Cross Seeks Nominees for Hometown Heroes Awards
Each year the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region honors community members across Los Angeles county who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts at the annual Hometown Heroes Awards.
Nov. 14-15: Off-Ramps and On-Ramps Closed at I-5 Tejon Pass Rest Areas
The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
Dec. 6: Girl Talk at Henry Mayo Focuses on Mental Health
Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
Nov. 19: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Canyons Takes Third at SoCal Regional, Advances to State Championship Tourney
College of the Canyons Women's Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.
Nov. 13: Jingle Fest ’22 Craft Fair at Central Park
The biggest craft fair in the Santa Clarita Valley, Jingle Fest ‘22 in the Park, will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
CalArtians Nominated for Inaugural Children’s, Family Emmy Awards
Nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards were recently announced, featuring California Institute of the Arts alums and faculty among the contenders.
Commemorative Bricks to Recognize Veterans Installed at Plaza
City of Santa Clarita staff members Stewart Williams and Jose Alvarado were recognized Thursday, Nov. 9 with commemorative bricks honoring their service in the armed forces.
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election.
SCV Water Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility Now Open
SCV Water’s Board of Directors, staff and community members gathered today for the Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Continue To Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,662 new cases countywide.
EPA Responds to Petitions to Address Harmful Emissions from Locomotives
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is responding to petitions from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association to address harmful nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from locomotives.
Nov. 10: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Picture Naomi, KNOPF
SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.
SCV Chamber Invites Members To Join a Business Council
The SCV Chamber’s Business Councils provide a channel for members to be actively involved in discussing issues, solving problems and implementing special projects and events.
Nov. 16: Water Matters Event Teaches Lawn Replacement
Ready to make the leap from a thirsty lawn to a thriving landscape? SCV Water wants to show you how.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in L.A. County.
County Shares Plan For Homeless Initiative Spending
After extensive community and stakeholder engagement, the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative shared its $598.4 million draft funding recommendations for fiscal year 2023-24.
CDPH Urges Californians to Take Preventative Measures to Stay Healthy this Winter
 As we enter winter and the holiday season, the California Department of Public Health urges Californians to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses this holiday season, including the flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring!
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Every year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month, which brings awareness to the thousands of children in our community awaiting permanent families.
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
