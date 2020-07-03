Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine

The Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E has been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.

The COC “Yes on Measure E” committee was formed in 2016 to support the passage of Measure E, which asked voters if the Santa Clarita Community College District should increase its debt by $230 million to fund updates to College of the Canyons by issuing general obligation bonds.

Measure E passed with 58.46% of the votes in 2016.

The Measure E committee had, in the run-up to the election, failed to place a “paid for by” statement at the bottom of a large banner they had made in support of Measure E, according to the complaint filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission in Sacramento.

Additionally, the commission found that the committee and its treasurer, Robert McCarty, had also failed to timely file one pre-election and two semiannual campaign statements, failed to timely file 24-hour contribution reports for 17 late contributions and failed to provide sufficient notice to potential major donors.

Although the maximum penalty that could be invoked against the committee was $5,000 for each of the four counts, the commission instead invoked a penalty of two $2,500 fines and two $2,000 fines, bringing the total proposed fine to $9,000.