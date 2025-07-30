Community Comes Together for Child & Family Center’s Annual Family Fun Nite

Clients and staff of Child & Family Center came together on Monday, July 28 for an evening filled with laughter, creativity and connection at the annual Family Fun Nite.

This free event, held on the Center’s campus, encouraged families of all kinds to enjoy an evening of food, music, games and joy.

This much-anticipated yearly tradition offered a safe, welcoming space for families to relax, play and connect, with the help of colorful arts & crafts, an energetic DJ dance zone, interactive games, a memory-making magic show and welcoming space for families to relax, play, and connect. There were also plenty of sweet treats, including popcorn, ice cream and slushies.

One of the most popular highlights of the night? The BBQ provided by the team from Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379. With their signature generosity and community spirit, the Elks brought the flavor and warmth that made the evening extra special.

“Family Fun Nite is all about connection; bringing children, families, and the community together in a joyful and supportive space,” said Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO of Child & Family Center. “We are especially grateful to the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge for firing up the BBQ and fueling the fun with their incredible hospitality and heart.”

From dancing feet to painted masterpieces, every corner of the event was alive with energy and togetherness, an uplifting reminder of the strength and spirit that defines the Child & Family Center community.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of board members, staff, volunteers and local supporters. Their commitment to families and children continues to make a lasting impact.

For more information on upcoming events or services please visit: www.childfamilycenter.org

