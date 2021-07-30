Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 30, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host “Moments of Zen” as the latest art exhibition featured in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.

Residents can peruse the exhibited artwork from Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Oct. 1, during normal operating hours at City Hall. Additionally, a reception will be held to celebrate and discuss the new artwork on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall.

The theme of the “Moments of Zen” exhibit is inspired by the 2020 social media movement #MuseumMomentsofZen. A total of 31 artists will showcase 41 pieces of art that express feelings of peace, clarity and Zen. The artwork in the exhibit is intended to stir these same feelings amongst the audience. Let the unique art provide you with a quiet moment as you stroll through the gallery in-person or online at https://bit.ly/2Wq6jDP.

One featured artist, Brian McClean, hopes to provide healing through his photographs showcased in the gallery. He is exhibiting two pieces, “Starry Night Harbor Island” and “Bioluminescence Ocean.” Other art pieces within the show range from a peaceful walk through nature to quiet photographic scenes and individuals having a moment of reflection.

To learn more about the “Moments of Zen” art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

