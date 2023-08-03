City Hall

Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 3, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The city of Santa Clarita is eligible to receive $23,677 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2023 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, investigative equipment, off-road enforcement and safety equipment which aim to enhance technology so our overall Sheriff operations are more efficient and effective. Specifically, these items include medic bags, speed radar guns, tracking devices, tire repair materials and off-road vehicle equipment.

For more information on the 2023 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Masis Hagobian at (661) 286-4057 or via email at mhagobian@santa-clarita.com.

