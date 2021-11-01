Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.

The ceremony will include an opportunity to hear from members of the City Council, Congressman and Navy veteran Mike Garcia and a special reading by Robert Heinisch as a sign of respect for prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA). There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

Other featured speakers include Reverend André Veluzat, Father Vaughn Winters and Fred Arnold, who will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. The event will also include patriotic performances of the “National Anthem” by Sylvia Gaxiola, and “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America” by Elisha and Marco Soronio.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is a collaboration between the City of Santa Clarita and 1st Marine Division Associates, American Legion, Post 507, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Blue Star Mothers of America, Santa Clarita Chapter #46, College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Disabled American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 2379, Knights of Columbus, Santa Clarita Assembly 2421 Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial, Inc., Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post 6885, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, Wartime Romance and Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, please contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.

