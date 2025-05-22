Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31

Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.

The goal is clear: fill Henry’s State Farm Truck with as many supply-filled backpacks as possible, helping local students start the 2025–26 school year with the confidence and tools they need to succeed.

This community-driven effort is led by:

Henry Rodriguez, State Farm Agent

Christian Lozore, Owner of Newhall Escrow

Alex Hollander, Local Realtor

The drive is focused on ensuring that every student starts the school year equipped with the tools they need to succeed, helping to ease the burden on families and set students up for a strong academic year.

There are two easy ways to participate in this year’s Backpack Drive:

Simply request a quote from Henry Rodriguez’s office and a filled backpack will be donated on your behalf, no purchase necessary.

Email Henry at henry@yoursfteam.net or call (661)916-1162 to receive a link to the Amazon Registry. Items purchased from the registry will be shipped directly for donation.

Whether an individual, a family or a local business, support can make a real impact.

The backpack drive will be held through July 31.

