header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Community Invited to The Cube’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
| Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Tree at The CUBEJoin the city of Santa Clarita for the 2nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The City Council will lead the community in the countdown before they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice! This year, the event will be emceed by notable Los Angeles Kings announcer Nick Nickson, and will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show “The Grinch’s Holiday.” Joining them will be local musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra who will perform our favorite holiday tunes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with the Los Angeles Kings Crew and mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own beloved mascot, Sammy Clarita. The Grille at The Cube will be serving hot chocolate and snacks to purchase. Children will have the chance to get in the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill right next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided. Directly after the event, the community is invited to skate during the public session, or cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they face off against Long Beach State at 8:30 p.m., on the NHL rink.

For any questions regarding the Tree Lighting Ceremony, please contact Larry Bruyere at Larry.Bruyere@thecubesantaclarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-02-2022 Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season
12-01-2022 Fonder-Salari Moves to New Office Space on The Old Road
11-29-2022 SCV Chamber Hosting 2023 Employment Law Update
11-29-2022 Dec. 13: VIA 2023 Board of Directors Installation
11-28-2022 Community Invited to The Cube’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is looking for your ideas and opinions in deciding what to feature in the museum being installed in the Pardee House at Heritage Junction in Newhall.
Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events
Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season
Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting March 15, 2023.
Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays
The weather is cooler, holiday lights are shining and the New Year is just around the corner. This is a special time of year to reconnect with family and friends, and there are many opportunities for holiday celebrations right here in Santa Clarita.
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk, Missing Person, Trent Michael Boser. He is a 47-year-old male white adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, in the city of Castaic.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man
TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont
What a difference healthy bodies make. After being decimated with the flu in the last two games, The Master's University's men's basketball team got healthy in a big way defeating Westmont 71-60 Wednesday night Nov. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita
Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman’s Hermits”, lead singer of the legendary 1960's pop band Herman’s Hermits.
Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita
LAC Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
LAC Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
COC Receives Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility
College of the Canyons received the 2022 Institutional Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Champion Award from the Association of Human Resource Officers/Equal Employment Officers.
COC Receives Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility
COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors
College of the Canyons sophomore Lauryn Bailey has been named a California Community College Soccer Coaches Association All-State and All-SoCal Region First-Team selection in addition to earning Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading a class of 11 Lady Cougars that earned postseason awards.
COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors
COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship
College of the Canyons is headed back to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament for a second straight year, and the fifth time in program history, after upsetting No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 on Saturday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 28-26.
COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship
Fonder-Salari Moves to New Office Space on The Old Road
Fonder-Salari Program & Construction Management Construction Support Services has announced it is moving offices to a new building on Dec. 1.
Fonder-Salari Moves to New Office Space on The Old Road
CSUN to Celebrate Opening of Golden Globes Film Poster Collection
California State University, Northridge will celebrate the opening of its Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Golden Globes Film Poster Art Exhibition on Sunday, Dec. 4. 
CSUN to Celebrate Opening of Golden Globes Film Poster Collection
L.A. County’s Winter Wonderland Returns to Val Verde Park
Snow days return to the southland as Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation reprises its popular Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland festivities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde Park, over three weekends in December.
L.A. County’s Winter Wonderland Returns to Val Verde Park
Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour
Grab a cozy coat and your holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit for the annual Holiday Light Tour!
Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour
Painted Turtle Donations from Giving Tuesday Surpass Match Challenge
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Donations from Giving Tuesday Surpass Match Challenge
DMV Recommends Applying for REAL ID During Holiday Season
’Twas the beginning of December and parents were in fear of what to get the kids for the holidays this year.
DMV Recommends Applying for REAL ID During Holiday Season
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: