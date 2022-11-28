Community Invited to The Cube’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 2nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The City Council will lead the community in the countdown before they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice! This year, the event will be emceed by notable Los Angeles Kings announcer Nick Nickson, and will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show “The Grinch’s Holiday.” Joining them will be local musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra who will perform our favorite holiday tunes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with the Los Angeles Kings Crew and mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own beloved mascot, Sammy Clarita. The Grille at The Cube will be serving hot chocolate and snacks to purchase. Children will have the chance to get in the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill right next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided. Directly after the event, the community is invited to skate during the public session, or cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they face off against Long Beach State at 8:30 p.m., on the NHL rink.

For any questions regarding the Tree Lighting Ceremony, please contact Larry Bruyere at Larry.Bruyere@thecubesantaclarita.com.

