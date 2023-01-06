header image

Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
| Thursday, Jan 5, 2023
West Creek Park

The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.

The ceremony will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon cutting of the West Creek Park Inclusive Play Area. Community members will be welcomed to explore the variety of inclusive elements in the new play area that help users of all ages and abilities further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot Playcourt, which offers basketball opportunities at various heights with non-conventional backboards, a dual-track inclusive zipline, a roller slide, a fitness zone and much more.

The play area directly results from the input and partnership with Santa Clarita community members. Various elements throughout the play area stem from ideas, feedback and voting provided by residents during community engagement meetings. These include a new zip line with a high-backed seat that makes it accessible, an enhanced play structure for 2-to-5-year-olds and wheelchair-accessible fitness stations.

For more information about the new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, please contact Jackie Lillio at (661) 286-4131.
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter.
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!
Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.
Caltrans Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather
In response to the oncoming powerful storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messaging.
City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose Bulky Items
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community?
Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.
Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.   
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
Stevenson Ranch resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award
Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.
CDPH Year in Review: Top Public Health Issues of 2022
The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.
Jan. 4: Canyon Country Farmers Market Cancelled
The Canyon Country Farmers Market has been cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Market hours are usually 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball emerged as champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball End 2022 with Win
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master's University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation
It’s the Celebration of the Century! A once in a century celebration in honor of Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce members who have supported the chamber through to its 100th anniversary.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
