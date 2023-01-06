Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting

The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.

The ceremony will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon cutting of the West Creek Park Inclusive Play Area. Community members will be welcomed to explore the variety of inclusive elements in the new play area that help users of all ages and abilities further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot Playcourt, which offers basketball opportunities at various heights with non-conventional backboards, a dual-track inclusive zipline, a roller slide, a fitness zone and much more.

The play area directly results from the input and partnership with Santa Clarita community members. Various elements throughout the play area stem from ideas, feedback and voting provided by residents during community engagement meetings. These include a new zip line with a high-backed seat that makes it accessible, an enhanced play structure for 2-to-5-year-olds and wheelchair-accessible fitness stations.

For more information about the new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, please contact Jackie Lillio at (661) 286-4131.

