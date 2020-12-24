header image

1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
| Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Diana Vose
Diana Vose, former president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation. | Courtesy photo.

 

Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke in November, according to hospital officials.

Vose began her career at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital in late 1981 as a development and community relations assistant and retired in 2015 after serving 14 years as president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

“Diana was a beloved leader at our hospital, and tireless in her efforts to expand our facility and programs. Her work is seen throughout our campus and will be remembered by generations to come,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s President and CEO.

“Diana Vose was known for her focused commitment and her generous heart, “ said Marlee Lauffer, current Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President. “She was a mentor to me and many women in the Santa Clarita Valley and a true community leader.”

Vose became part of a new Hospital Foundation organized in 1984. Working under the expertise of two Foundation presidents as director of development and executive director, Diana took the reins as president in 2001.

Diana Vose

Diana Vose, former president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. | Courtesy photo.

She was responsible for all fundraising programs at the Foundation, including planning, organizing, managing and marketing the fund development program as well as the development, recruitment and management of a 30-member board of directors and related committees, volunteers and support groups.

Vose participated in raising more than $25 million for building and development, equipment, and healthcare programs.

She was also active in several service organizations such as the SCV Chamber of Commerce, where she served on the board of directors; the SCV Health PAC, where she served as treasurer; and as a member of Soroptimist International of Valencia, where she served a term as president. She was also a member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and the Southern California Association for Hospital Development.

Vose and her husband, Ernest, boast six children between them, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, most of whom also live in the Santa Clarita Valley. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and we thank her for her outstanding support of the hospital and the community during her tenure.

Donations in Vose’s memory may be made to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Read the SCV Newsmaker of the Week edition featuring Diana Vose, broadcast January 29, 2006.
