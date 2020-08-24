kim
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Soo H. Kim died at his residence in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Who Resided in SCV

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Soo H. Kim died at his residence in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, LASD officials said in a social media post on Saturday.

Kim graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy in 2012.

Soon after, he worked a variety of assignments, including custody at the Pitchess Detention Center East Facility, Central Regional Detention Center, Pitchess Detention Center South Facility, Court Services at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Courthouse, Van Nuys Courthouse and, most recently, patrol at the LASD’s West Hollywood Station.

“Throughout his assignments, Deputy Kim was well-liked and respected by many. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and easy-going attitude,” read a tribute to him on LASD’s Facebook page, which continued:

“He always took pride in being a deputy sheriff, no matter what situation he was involved in without hesitation.

“As we mourn Deputy Soo H. Kim’s tremendous loss, this is a difficult time for our Department.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Kim.”

Kim is survived by his wife and their twin girls.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will determine the cause of Kim’s death, LASD officials said.

kim

A procession of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles escorts the body of Deputy Soo Kim from the Santa Clarita Valley to the Coroner’s Office in downtoan Los Angeles on Friday night, August 21, 2020. | Photo: Austin Dave.

