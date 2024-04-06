header image

1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
| Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
99 cents only

In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations. The company has entered into an agreement with Hilco Global to, among other things, liquidate all merchandise owned by the company and dispose of certain fixtures, furnishings and equipment at the company’s stores. All 371 stores that the company operates will close.

The company, founded in 1982, operates two stores in the Santa Clarita Valley at 23300 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 and at 24200 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. All stores have begun liquidation sales at all locations in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

Hilco Real Estate is managing the sale of the company’s real estate assets, both owned and leased. To help facilitate the wind-down, the company has appointed Chris Wells, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, as Chief Restructuring Officer. Mike Simoncic, Interim Chief Executive Officer of 99 Cents Only Stores and Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, will step down.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” said Simoncic. “Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the Company’s ability to operate. We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decades.”

99 Cents Only Stores, together with its financial and legal advisors, engaged in an extensive analysis of all available and credible alternatives to identify a solution that would allow the business to continue. Following months of actively pursuing these alternatives, the company ultimately determined that an orderly wind-down was necessary and the best way to maximize the value of 99 Cents Only Stores’ assets.
04-05-2024 Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
04-05-2024 April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
04-04-2024 Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
04-03-2024 Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner's line dancing lesson at the summit.
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
Are you tired of spending a fortune on dining out and ready to take charge of your meals? Join us for a series of dynamic cooking classes designed to empower you in the kitchen!
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
The California Institute of the Arts community mourns the loss of beloved teacher and alumnus Lou Florimonte (Film/Video MFA 77), who passed away last month.
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women's track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30.
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
Lennar announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community Tesoro Highlands on an idyllic hilltop setting in Santa Clarita.
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Nearly 17.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 143,485 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
