Computer Lab Appointments Available at Valencia Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library‘s Valencia Branch’s computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Valencia Library computer lab features three computer stations and one printing station for public use.

To use a station in the computer lab, residents must set an appointment by calling 661-259-0750.

Physical distancing and face coverings will be required and enforced.

Once an appointment is scheduled, a library staff member will greet the individual at the library’s front door in preparation for their scheduled computer session.

Residents are encouraged to be on time for their scheduled appointment or risk cancellation.

Additionally, minors may be accompanied by one parent or guardian to their scheduled appointment.

Those feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call and cancel their appointment for the day.

To learn more, contact Library Administrator Yanira Sidon at ysidon@santa-clarita.com.

Other than computer lab appointments, limited passport services, and curbside service to fill requests and pick up printing jobs, the Santa Clarita Public Library buildings are currently closed and all in-person programming is suspended due to COVID-19.

